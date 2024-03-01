(Video) Alexander-Arnold shows why he was named LFC vice-captain before Southampton clash

Trent Alexander-Arnold was appointed as Liverpool vice-captain in the summer following the departure of James Milner to Brighton.

Virgil van Dijk replaced Jordan Henderson as skipper and our leadership team all of a sudden looked very different.

The Scouser may currently be out of action with a knee injury but that doesn’t mean he’s not in and around the squad both at training and on match day.

Our No.66 showed his leadership qualities prior to Wednesday night’s FA Cup clash with Southampton at Anfield as he was spotted in the tunnel giving the starting XI a final few words of encouragement before they made their way out to the pitch.

At 25 years of age the England international is already a leader and you can see what it means to him to be plying his trade at his boyhood club.

Check the short clip below via @766ers on X: