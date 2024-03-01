(Video) Kenny Dalglish provides verdict on the next Liverpool manager

Liverpool fans are all enjoying the ride that is Jurgen Klopp’s last season at Anfield but Kenny Dalgish was asked to look forward to who could be the new boss.

Speaking on No Tippy Tappy Football, the Scot responded by saying: “Well, I just think that the people who appointed Jurgen made a fantastic decision and they’ll be the same people that’s appointing the next one.

“So, if they got it right the first time, there’s no problem is there. They’ll get it right twice.”

It’s a show of supreme confidence in FSG and those making the decisions of who the next manager will be, from a man who knows them a lot better than most.

The 72-year-old’s belief should be something that we all share and when this sad end to the German’s reign does come upon us, there’s no reason why the future shouldn’t be bright.

You can watch Dalglish’s comments (from 52:58) via No Tippy Tappy Football on YouTube:

