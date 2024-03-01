‘There is a reason why…’ – Troy Deeney unsure whether Liverpool ace is ready for regular first team football

Troy Deeney has raised concerns about whether one Liverpool ace in particular is ready for regular first team football.

With Alisson Becker currently ruled out due to a muscle injury sustained in training Caoimhin Kelleher has deputised for the Brazilian between the sticks.

Our No.62 is often selected ahead of the former Roma man for domestic cup games but has also been earning minutes in the Premier League during the absence of our first-choice stopper.

Kelleher made some brilliant saves during our League Cup final defeat of Chelsea last week while also keeping us in the game against Southampton on Wednesday, but Deeny has called for caution regarding his involvement with the first team.

“You can be a good number 2, it doesn’t mean you are going to be a good number one,” said Deeney on Sky Sports (via HITC).

“Being a good number 2 means, you train really well and you are always ready for the opportunity. Being a good number 1 means you have to do all of that, plus be ready every single game and now there is an expectation that you are going to deliver.

“We have all played with number 2’s and 3’s in training and you are thinking ‘Oh my God, this guy is unbelievable’. Gets the odd game here and there.

“Then he goes and plays five games on the bounce because someone’s injured and you go, ‘Oh, that’s why he is a number 2’. I feel, whilst he is doing well, at the moment. We need to be careful that we aren’t pushing him to be this number one because there is a reason why he is number 2.”

Kelleher has proved so far during his Liverpool career that he’s more than good enough to be a regular starter.

Unfortunately for the 25-year-old he has one of the world’s best goalkeepers ahead of him in the form of Alisson.

At 15/16 of England’s top-flight clubs, we think you could argue that the Irishman would be starting.

We can understand to a certain extent where Deeney is coming from but on this occasion there’s no need to be cautious about the player in question.

After keeping a clean sheet against the Saints on Wednesday we need more of the same from the stopper at the City Ground tomorrow.

