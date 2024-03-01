Ex-Red says ‘everything is laid out’ for 42-year-old to succeed as Liverpool manager

Sander Westerveld has claimed ‘everything is laid out’ for Xabi Alonso to replace Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager and achieve success at Anfield.

The former Spain international is one of the favourites to succeed Klopp on Merseyside when he vacates his role as Reds boss in the summer.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager has won every trophy possible since moving to Liverpool in 2015 and the Merseysiders are still in contention to win all four pieces of silverware this term.

That means any manager coming in in the summer is inheriting a superb squad and Westerveld believes Alonso can be an ‘amazing coach’ at L4.

“He played for all the big teams, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Liverpool, winning Champions Leagues, European Championships, World Championships with Spain,” our former ‘keeper told The Redmen TV (via The Boot Room). “Nothing can hold him back from being an amazing coach at Liverpool. Everything is laid out for him he doesn’t need to build, just build on the structure we have with the youngsters and continue with the good work Jurgen has been doing.”

Most Liverpool fans will agree that Alonso feels like the natural successor for the Normal One.

He’s already adored by Kopites and is proving at Bayer Leverkusen this season that he’s a superb coach.

The Bundesliga outfit are eight points clear of Bayern Munich at the top of the table and secured passage through the last 16 of the Europa League after winning all six of their group games.

No Reds supporters want to see Klopp leave the club in the summer but he’s proved this season that we have a squad capable of challenging on all four fronts and a number of exciting youngsters coming through the ranks.

Alonso may be excited by the prospect of taking charge at Anfield – but we’ll just have to wait and see.

