(Video) Footage emerges of Danns as Liverpool ballboy; celebration is amazing

Liverpool fans barely knew the name of Jayden Danns a few weeks ago and now he’s shot onto the scene in a week from dreams.

After making his mark on the first team, images circulated of the Scouser as a ballboy at Anfield and now videos have been shared too.

The celebrations from the then 16-year-old are great to see and just show how passionate he is about the club.

Let’s hope we see plenty more of the scenes we witnessed against Southampton from the striker and that he can build his own legacy on the pitch.

You can watch the video of Danns via @premierleague on X:

Watch this video from @LFC's win against Wolves on 22 May 2022, and you might recognise the ball boy… That's right, it's their latest teenage star Jayden Danns! 💫 pic.twitter.com/U4w99Ld1V5 — Premier League (@premierleague) March 1, 2024

