(Video) If Gakpo had scored after this move it would have been goal of the season

Liverpool enjoyed a cup victory over Southampton in a match that was filled with great moments but could have been even sweeter, had Cody Gakpo finished off a superb move.

Starting with Caoimhin Kelleher, the Reds got up the pitch and in a spell of eight passes – we worked a shot on Joe Lumley’s goal.

It was just so unfortunate that our No.18 didn’t manage to finish the move off, as it was a real showpiece of the togetherness of this squad.

Even though there’d be so many changes and people like Joe Gomez were playing out of position, the cohesion was really impressive.

You can watch the Gakpo chance courtesy of The Emirates FA Cup:

