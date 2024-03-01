(Video) Liverpool fans will love interaction between Szoboszlai and Matip during Southampton game

Although the Liverpool squad is currently ravaged by injuries, it doesn’t mean all the stricken players are downbeat and that’s clear with a recent clip with Dominik Szoboszlai and Joel Matip.

Ahead of the second half against Southampton, the pair can be seen leaving the dressing room and sharing a joke, before returning to their seats for the game.

This is testament to the current morale at the moment, with even those missing out on our current on-field heroics being able to enjoy the ride.

Let’s hope as many of them as possible are back quickly though!

You can watch the interaction between Szoboszlai and Matip (from 6:45) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

