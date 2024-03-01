(Video) Klopp addresses Liverpool quadruple chances amid injury crisis

No other team in England can win a quadruple this season and with the Reds sat top of the league and having the Carabao Cup secured, Jurgen Klopp was asked about our chances.

Speaking in his press conference, the boss said: “Until we get asked about four trophies, we don’t think a second about it. You don’t think about for one second. It’s not important. You try to find a solution for the next game.”

It’s a response that we would very much expect to hear from the 56-year-old, as he remains focused on solely the next game.

Given our injury issues too, it’s going to be a monumental effort to stay in the race for any of the trophies we’re competing for – never mind all three.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on the quadruple via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

