‘There’s a plan…’ – Jurgen Klopp hints that Liverpool duo could possibly be available v Forest

Jurgen Klopp has teased the potential availability of two Liverpool players for the Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, depending on how they fare today.

The Reds are currently having to navigate a series of injuries and illnesses, although the manager shared promising news on Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai in this afternoon’s pre-match press conference.

The 56-year-old also touched upon the status of Wataru Endo and Andy Robertson, both of whom missed the midweek FA Cup win over Southampton due to a foot injury and illness respectively.

Klopp confirmed [via Liverpool Echo] that the duo didn’t train with the Liverpool squad on Thursday but ‘there’s a plan they join today’.

Liverpool fans will be breathing a massive sign of relief that the extensive list of absentees finally seems to be slowly clearing. There’s no guarantee that either Endo or Robertson will feature tomorrow, but at least Klopp’s update suggests that there’s a chance of them being available.

It’d be particularly welcome to have the Japan midfielder back, seeing as Joe Gomez was tasked with playing in an unfamiliar number 6 role against Southampton on Wednesday, rising to the challenge admirably.

As for the Scotland left-back, the Reds have the luxury of Kostas Tsimikas also being available, so the manager could have a choice as to whether the Greece defender could do with another game to build momentum upon his recent comeback, or take a breather after playing 123 minutes in the past week.

Even having Endo and Robertson among the substitutes would at least enable Klopp to have two experienced options to whom he can turn if needed.

Fingers crossed that they come through today in good nick to at least be available for selection against Forest on Saturday.

