(Video) Klopp addresses injury fears around Diaz and Mac Allister; fitness concerns keep coming

Jurgen Klopp could have spent the full press conference discussing the players who aren’t available for our match with Nottingham Forest, such are our current issues within the squad.

Speaking at his press conference, the 56-year-old said: “Lucho is fine, Macca is fine.”

It’s nice to finally have some good news when it comes to fitness concerns and we can be safe in the knowledge that, even though Mo Salah will miss the match, Luis Diaz and Alexis Mac Allister are available.

Let’s hope that those who can make the squad will be able to record a much-needed three points and we can continue our hold on top position in the Premier League.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Diaz and Mac Allister (from 1:39) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

