(Video) Klopp provides injury update on Nunez and Szoboszlai ahead of Forest clash

It’s been a horrid run of injury form for Liverpool and most of each press conference for Jurgen Klopp is now spent providing fitness updates on our stricken players.

Speaking with the press, the German said: “Darwin and Dom trained yesterday with the team, they looked good and we’ll have to wait to see how they react.”

It’s been a case of waiting to see when we can get Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai back on the pitch for the last three games but the delay may be about to end.

Being in full training is a positive sign but we will have to see what team is used against Nottingham Forest and what subs are named on the bench too, before celebrating a comeback.

You can view Klopp’s update on Nunez and Szoboszlai via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

