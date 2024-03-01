‘He has said…’ – Leverkusen sporting director has made fresh Alonso admission amid Liverpool interest

With Jurgen Klopp vacating his role as Liverpool manager at the end of the season Xabi Alonso is the clear favourite to succeed the German tactician at Anfield.

Bayer Leverkusen’s sporting director Simon Rolfes is not concerned about the prospect of losing the Spaniard to the Premier League club however, insisting he is ‘calm and optimistic’ about the situation.

Alonso’s side are absolutely flying at the moment as they currently find themselves eight points clear at the top of the Bundesliga and are through to the last-16 of the Europa League having won all six of their group games.

Many Liverpool supporters are praying to see our former No.14 occupy the Anfield hot seat from next season onwards but it remains to be seen what decision the former Bayern Munich man will make in the summer.

“I remain calm and optimistic. The most important thing for managers is that they feel comfortable and have the feeling that they are in the right place,” Rolfes told Frankfurter Rundschau (via Liverpool World). “Xabi knows what he has at the club. He has said that many times. This is how he works with his team and his coaching team every day.”

Bayern will also be on the hunt for a new manager at the end of the season with Thomas Tuchel already announcing that he’s moving on in the summer.

Alonso is loving life at Leverkusen though and may decide to continue with the club for another season at least – especially if he can win them their first ever Bundesliga title.

No matter what happens between now and the end of the season the 42-year-old has done a brilliant job and it’s therefore no surprise to see him being linked with ourselves and Bayern.

The Spaniard is already adored by Kopites having enjoyed a successful playing career for Liverpool and that means he’s a natural fit for the job.

Julian Nagelsmann and Ruben Amorin are some of the other names being tentatively linked with succeeding Klopp.

