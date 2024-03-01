(Video) Liverpool’s bench reacted hilariously to Joe Gomez’s wild effort against Southampton

Joe Gomez is still searching for his first Liverpool goal despite currently being the club’s longest serving player.

The Englishman signed for the Reds back in 2015 when Brendan Rodgers was still in charge but remains an important part of Jurgen Klopp’s squad to this day.

Our No.2 is primarily a central defender but he’s already featured in both full-back positions this term as well as being deployed as a holding midfielder during our defeat of the Saints on Wednesday night.

Every time the 26-year-old gets the ball many inside Anfield urge the defender to shoot, much to the annoyance of Klopp who called for fans to stop doing so, but Gomez found himself in a decent position during the first half against Southampton and decided to try his luck.

His effort flew high and wide into the Anfield Road stand however, and many of Liverpool’s substitutes and Klopp’s backroom staff, including Ibou Konate and Pep Lijnders, couldn’t contain their laughter.

Check the hilarious clip below via @SamuelLFC on X: