Liverpool could accept offers for cup final hero; he’s set to decide in the summer – report

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to entertain offers for one of the heroes of their Carabao Cup final success at Wembley last weekend.

According to Football Insider, the Reds could accept bids of £20m for Caoimhin Kelleher, having rejected an offer for 75% of that figure from Nottingham Forest in January.

The 25-year-old has interest from Celtic and numerous Premier League clubs and is due to make a decision on his future at Anfield in the summer.

With third-choice goalkeeper Adrian seeing his contract expire in the summer, Liverpool would be set to enter the market for a new alternative to Alisson Becker should the Republic of Ireland international be sold.

READ MORE: Jay Spearing wowed by £85k-p/w ‘ultimate professional’ who’s been ‘outrageously good’ for Liverpool

READ MORE: (Video) What Van Dijk did with Trey Nyoni at full-time shows why he’s captain

Kelleher’s long-term future has been a topic of speculation for some time, with the Cork native now 25 and still unable to forge a way past Alisson when the Brazilian is fit and available.

Liverpool’s number 62 is currently proving an invaluable figure at Anfield amid the first-choice stopper’s injury absence, stepping up commendably and producing two heroic saves from Cole Palmer and Conor Gallagher in the Carabao Cup final last Sunday.

Even if he reverts to being a substitute once Alisson regains full fitness, the Irishman may have topped up his market value with his recent performances, in particular the one at Wembley five days ago.

You’d imagine that the Reds would be very reluctant to lose a goalkeeper as excellent as Kelleher, but there may also be an acknowledgement that he’s now at a point in his career where he wants to be an undisputed first-choice elsewhere.

It appears that Liverpool might cash in if they receive an enticing offer and the 25-year-old wishes to move on, but if that were to happen, it’s imperative that they have a replacement of similar quality poised to come straight in.

EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Klopp’s successor in the Portuguese league? FSG must learn from one summer transfer and much more!