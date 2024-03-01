Liverpool managerial hunt just kicked off; FSG have ‘chosen’ their man

FSG have made it clear that Xabi Alonso is very much their chosen favourite to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

The Spanish head coach is understood to also be highly coveted by executives in Munich ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s planned departure from Bayern.

“Xabi Alonso will never go against his group and the sphere he built,” Sacha Tavolieri told Redmen TV.

“But the fact is that he is the one – he has been chosen by FSG. He is the guy.

“Now the solution, and what Liverpool is currently doing, is trying to make the agreement so that Bayer Leverkusen let him out.

“It’s quite clear in his mind: Winning the Bundesliga, getting his group 100% focussed on winning the league, creating from ‘Neverkusen’ to Leverkusen, making the difference, the possibility of creating history in Bundesliga and then leaving.

“This is what will probably happen and this is what the current conjecture is going to prove or has according to my information and source.”

The former Reds midfielder has led Leverkusen to the top of the table and the knockout phase of the Europa League.

Liverpool have been in talks for some time

Fenway have been well aware of Klopp’s intentions since November. Ergo, it stands to reason that our American owners have been putting in the groundwork with Alonso’s entourage.

It’s understood that the club will first look to square off the sporting director role before finalising any talks for a new manager.

That said, it’s hard to feel anything other than optimistic following Tavolieri’s latest update.

Exciting times for Liverpool Football Club ahead if we can secure the signature of one of the more promising managerial candidates out there.

Buckle up, Reds – we may be due for one hell of a ride this summer.

