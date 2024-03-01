Liverpool’s March fixture list now finalised as date and time for Man United clash is confirmed

Liverpool’s fixture list for March has now been finalised after the date and time for the FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester United was confirmed.

LFC announced the details for that clash on their official website on Friday, with the game at Old Trafford fixed for Sunday 17 March with a 3:30pm kick-off – the same timeslot as the teams’ Premier League match three Sundays later.

The fixture was always in line to be moved back from the Saturday due to our involvement in the Europa League the preceding Thursday.

With confirmation of the details for the Man United clash, Liverpool’s finalised fixture list for March reads as follows (all kick-off times are GMT):

Saturday 2nd – Nottingham Forest (A), Premier League, 3pm

Thursday 7th – Sparta Prague (A), Europa League, 5:45pm

Sunday 10th – Manchester City (H), Premier League, 3:45pm

Thursday 14th – Sparta Prague (H), Europa League, 8pm

Sunday 17th – Manchester United (A), FA Cup, 3:30pm

Sunday 31st – Brighton (H), Premier League, 2pm

The spicy fixtures against both Manchester clubs fall less than 72 hours after the European double header against Sparta Prague, which probably won’t leave Jurgen Klopp ecstatic but is to be expected when Liverpool are still fighting on three fronts.

At least there’s a sizeable gap between tomorrow’s game at Forest and the trip to the Czech capital, and for once an international break doesn’t immediately precede a Saturday 12:30 kick-off for the Reds.

All going well, there’ll still be three competitions on the agenda for LFC in a month’s time.

