(Video) Luis Diaz’s parents and wife star in kidnap-mocking TikTok video

Luis Diaz’s family have been through a lot in last year and it’s safe to say that they are now facing these issues in a rather unique way.

In a video on TikTok, Gera Ponce (the wife of our No.7) uploaded a video with the caption: ‘Mi madre y mi suegro son los mejores 😂😂 #vallenato #vallenato (My mother and my father-in-law are the best 😂😂)’.

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp addresses injury fears around Diaz and Mac Allister; fitness concerns keep coming

There’s nothing unusual with that but the trio were dancing to ‘El Secuestro’ by Mono Zabaleta and Daniel Maestre which translates to ‘The Kidnapping’.

If anyone can make the joke then it’s the Colombians in the video but it’s sure to create some attention!

You can watch Diaz’s family via @geraponce6 on TikTok

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment