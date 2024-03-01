Alexis Mac Allister says Alisson Becker ‘tells me all the time’ the place he’d like to play football before retiring

Alisson Becker is currently recognised as one of the best ‘keepers in the world and still has a good few years ahead of him as Liverpool’s first choice stopper.

That doesn’t mean the Brazilian is not weighing up some other things he’d like to achieve before hanging up his gloves.

The former AS Roma man is currently out of action due to a muscle injury sustained in training and it appears that while he’s been sidelined he’s been speaking to Alexis Mac Allister about one of the World Cup winners’ former teams – Boca Juniors.

According to our No.10 Alisson has admitted he’d love to play at Boca’s stadium (La Bombonera) at some point during his career.

“Many players and the people here ask me and know what Boca means,” Mac Allister said (as quoted by One Football).

“He [Alisson] tells me all the time that he would really like to play there.”

Alisson is fortunate enough to ply his trade at Anfield week in and week out but we can understand why he’d like to grace the field at La Bombonera.

The stadium is one of the most iconic in the world with its steep stands and ferocious atmosphere.

Mac Allister has claimed that he sees plenty of similarities between the supporters of Boca and those of Liverpool with the passion they show when supporting their team.

Our No.1 is contracted to the club until 2027 so we can’t see him departing anytime soon but when the time does come for him to move on it may be Boca where he heads.

