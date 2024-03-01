(Video) Man United legend snubs Ferdinand & Vidic as Van Dijk named ideal centre-back partner

Look away Manchester United fans – you’re not going to like Jaap Stam’s answer to Gary Neville’s question.

The former Red Devils was asked to name his ideal centre-back partner from the annals of the Premier League.

Given the kinds of world-class options to have graced the heart of the backline for the club, some might have been left surprised by the Dutchman’s pick of compatriot Virgil van Dijk.

Not us, of course! In our eyes, Virgil very much tops the lot!

