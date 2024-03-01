Like Maradona: Potential dream Liverpool signing keen to work out possible summer offers

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s camp is understood to be keen to gain further clarity on his future.

This comes amid rumours of a potential exit from Napoli this summer for the Liverpool-linked attacker, nicknamed ‘Kvaradona’.

“From my understanding, Kvaratskhelia’s camp want to advance things a little, because Napoli right now don’t know exactly what is going to happen in the summer, regarding the project, the manager, the future,” Matteo Moretto informed CaughtOffside.

“Just as there will be clubs that will try to pay the release clause for Victor Osimhen, there will be clubs interested in Kvaratskhelia.

“And that uncertainty doesn’t just go for Kvaratskhelia. But his camp want to clarify his future, and work out where his future lies.

“They want to work out what offers Kvaratskhelia might have and what teams he could join, so that’s where the rumours are coming from.”

The Georgian has been productive once again this term, amassing 14 goal contributions in 34 games (across all competitions).

Liverpool aren’t getting rid of Luis Diaz

As incredible a signing the 23-year-old would be for Liverpool, it seems highly unlikely that the Reds will part ways with Luis Diaz to make room.

Likewise, we can’t imagine the club would be willing to spend a fortune on competition for our Colombian international.

There is, perhaps, the possibility of converting the Naples star into a right-sided attacker, of course. It’s an option that would surely appeal were we forced into selling Mo Salah to a Saudi-based outfit this summer.

We’d sooner keep our Egyptian international, of course, but it’s an avenue worth considering should the unthinkable come about.

