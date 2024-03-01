Pundit tips Liverpool to consider selling other players before Luis Diaz this summer

There have been some suggestions that Liverpool could consider selling Luis Diaz this summer if the right offer were to emerge.

Stan Collymore is of the mind that the Merseysiders would sooner sell ‘other players’ before the former FC Porto man.

“There have been whispers of Luis Diaz being sacrificed by Liverpool so the club can keep Mo Salah out of the clutches of the Saudi Pro League,” the former Red told CaughtOffside.

“[…] Although Diaz’s numbers aren’t quite at the levels I certainly think there are other players who Liverpool will get rid of before they offload the Columbian.

“Either way though, the club have got to start planning for life with Salah. Although he may not move this summer, he isn’t going to go on forever. The Egyptian is approaching 32 years old, it’s time the club looked to the future.”

The Colombian international has been in superb form of late for Jurgen Klopp’s men, playing a key part in their recent cup successes.

Be careful what you wish for

Ideally, we’d rather not see any key player call time on their Anfield career.

With key contracts of the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah up for renewal in the summer of 2025, however, that is a possibility we must prepare for.

Our No.66 seems a bolt-on to be extended and maintain his love affair with the club. However, there are serious concerns that the Egyptian King could be allowed to depart should a sizeable fee arise.

Whether finances alone would be enough to tempt the former Roma star to give up the challenge of Premier League and Champions League football in favour of the Middle East remains to be seen.

Our expectation, at this current point in time, is that the 31-year-old will be staying put.

Where else would he rather be?

