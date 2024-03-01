‘Just amazing’: Micah Richards really impressed with 18-y/o LFC player; thinks he’s some talent

Micah Richards was left suitably impressed by Jayden Danns’ drive and determination against Southampton.

The former Manchester City star described the youngster’s opening goal in the FA Cup fifth round as ‘brilliant’ as the Reds secured a 3-0 victory.

“When you’re a young player, there’s always a moment in your career when you feel like you can relax and it comes at different stages for different players,” the former defender spoke on the Rest Is Football podcast.

“They could have easily taken their foot off the gas and thought, ‘I’ve won the League Cup now, I can go get some minutes, go on loan and everyone knows my name’. But to perform like that at Anfield and score in front of the Kop with a delicious dink as well.

“The keeper has come out if you take that little second and lift it [the ball], the way he explained that in his interview, it was brilliant. I know his Dad [Neil Danns], and to see his son doing so well, is just amazing.”

The Merseysiders are set to next take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground this weekend.

Keep an eye on Jayden Danns

It’s yet another player to add to the growing list of ‘ones to watch’ over the coming years.

What a spine Liverpool are developing already, from the likes of Marcelo Pitaluga, to Jarell Quansah, to Bobby Clark and Trey Nyoni, to Danns up top.

It’s worth bearing in mind that we can’t risk heaping too much pressure on any of these young lads’ shoulders.

That’s unlikely to happen, of course, even after Jurgen Klopp calls time on his Anfield career this summer.

Here at Liverpool, Danns’ development couldn’t be better assured.

