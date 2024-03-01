Liverpool considered signing 24-y/o centre-back in January; could go back in the summer – Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has shared Liverpool’s prior interest in Oumar Solet in the January transfer window.

The Merseysiders opted not to make their pursuit of the Frenchman concrete.

“For Liverpool, centre-back is an important position,” the CaughtOffside columnist spoke on the Here We Go podcast.

“Oumar Solet from Salzburg was a possibility in January then they decided not to proceed, not to do anything in the January transfer window, to move directly in the summer.

“Now I think the priority for Liverpool will be to find the right centre-back to put some fresh energy in that position.”

The Merseysiders are still expected to recruit to strengthen the backline this summer, particularly with Joel Matip’s future uncertain and backup for Virgil van Dijk a potential must.

Getting in ahead of Leipzig?

The production line at Red Bull has often seen top talents – including the likes of Sadio Mane and Erling Haaland – shipped off from Salzburg to Leipzig before landing at one of Europe’s elite.

Could Liverpool’s reported interest in Solet be an attempt to throw a spanner in the works?

It’s not a move we’d necessarily be opposed to, given it would inevitably reduce the potential cost of his signature this summer.

Certainly, it’s exactly the kind of signing we should explore if we wish to avoid forking out the big bucks – as we’ve seen was the case for Dominik Szoboszlai (worth every penny as he has proven to be) last summer.

