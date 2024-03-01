‘From what I am hearing’: Fabrizio Romano sheds new light on Liverpool’s sporting director search

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Liverpool’s ‘appreciation’ for Bournemouth technical director Richard Hughes.

This comes amid the backdrop of a potentially ill-fated pursuit of Michael Edwards by Fenway Sports Group.

“From what I am hearing, Richard Hughes at Bournemouth is really appreciated by people at Liverpool,” the Guardian journalist spoke on the Here We Go podcast.

“But we have to see who will be the man they decide to be the new face of their project.

“At the moment, it’s just about appreciation. Richard Hughes and people at Bournemouth are doing a special job, but also it’s difficult to convince Michael Edwards. He never showed any signal of saying yes to this project, but Liverpool will try once again in the next days/hours to make it happen.

“In case they can’t make it happen, early March they will move on and start a different kind of conversation for something else.

“I think this month, March, is going to be crucial for Liverpool to make some changes and have a new board in place, and then to decide on the manager.”

It’s currently understood that the former sporting director has no intention of working in frontline football again.

At least, it would potentially take a role with a considerably higher degree of control in football operations to sway his mind.

Credit to Bournemouth’s structure

From top to bottom, the Cherries appear to be doing a wonderful job with their resources and recruitment.

There is, of course, a significant appeal to having a familiar face like Edwards around to help cushion the blow of Jurgen Klopp’s impending exit.

At this current point in time, however, a reunion seems far from likely.

In which case, we’d hope the club is prepared to wrap up a new sporting director appointment quickly.

It would be the height of embarrassment to lose out on Xabi Alonso by dilly-dallying in a fruitless pursuit.

Though, the good news appears to be that things will be moving along quickly now we’re in March.

