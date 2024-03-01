‘Biggest threat’ – Dalglish explains what could prevent LFC from 20th PL title; it’s not Man City or Arsenal

Sir Kenny Dalglish has admitted Manchester City and Arsenal are two teams full of quality in this season’s Premier League title race but doesn’t believe either side pose the ‘biggest threat’ to Liverpool’s hopes of a 20th title.

The Reds legend instead believes the biggest thing which could prevent Jurgen Klopp’s side from finishing top of the pile this term is injuries.

Liverpool have had terrible luck with injuries so far this season and are sweating on the fitness of Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai ahead of tomorrow’s huge clash with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara may not kick a ball again this season and if injury struggles continue our former No.7 believes that could be a huge factor in this season’s title race.

“They’re [Arsenal] not the biggest [threat] because Manchester City are in there as well. The biggest threat to Liverpool could be injuries,” Dalglish told the No Tippy Tappy Podcast (via Metro).

“For me, Arsenal have got to go to Manchester and play Man City which is a big game.

“I don’t know why people think Arsenal haven’t got a vested interest and a threat, of course they’re a threat. They’re a threat because they deserve to be a threat.

“There is a lot of water still to pass under the bridge and if Arsenal are starting to get their players back, that have been injured, and we [Liverpool] are starting to lose ours then it could be vital.

“Man City obviously will be right in the thick of it. It’s fantastic that we’ve got three teams as good and as great quality as those three challenging a position and the title. You don’t get that in too many countries do you?”

We’ve coped well without many of our key players so far which is credit to the squad and our youngsters who’ve stepped up to the plate.

Other teams have had their own injury problems as well but when challenging for the title it’s imperative that you have your strongest XI available as much as possible.

Trent Alexander-Arnold remains in a knee brace and will not feature against Forest tomorrow but we’re hoping for an update on a number of players when Klopp completes his press conference this afternoon.

We just need to continue to work hard both on and off the pitch and hope that whichever XI our German tactician selects has the quality required to get the three points.

