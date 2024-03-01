Fabrizio Romano shares what he’s heard from Liverpool transfer search as scouts dispatched

Fabrizio Romano has noted that Liverpool are likely to ‘keep an eye’ on potential wingers they could sign from across the globe.

Locally, Pedro Neto is one name considered by the Anfield hierarchy, along with fellow Premier League rivals.

“I think they will keep an eye on wingers, this is a position they could cover,” the CaughtOffside columnist spoke on the Here We Go podcast.

“Because they are following some players, sending their scouts to follow some players, maybe a signing from another country, not only in England.

“For example, in England, a player appreciated by many clubs is Pedro Neto. Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham, many clubs have been scouting him for a long time.

“Liverpool are also following foreign markets for wingers, so that could be one to watch and then a new centre-back.”

The Wolves attacker has been in superb form in and around his mid-season injury. The 23-year-old has registered 14 goal contributions in 21 games (across all competitions).

Cover for Mo Salah is a must

From a positive perspective, we’re hopeful that Mo Salah will commit to at least the end of his current contract.

Either way, signing an understudy capable of maintaining as much quality as possible in that right wing role is of paramount importance.

There have been suggestions, most recently from former Egypt international Mido, that our No.11 will be on the move to the Middle East this summer.

At the very least, we’d certainly expect certain clubs in the Saudi Pro League to tempt Liverpool.

In our mind, we should be rejecting any attempt that comes our way. Though, who knows what the club under changed management might think.

