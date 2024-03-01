(Video) Worrying Salah injury update from Klopp as AFCON issue continues

Mo Salah seems to still be suffering from the problem that, other than a goal-scoring cameo against Brentford, has kept him out since he was sent home early from AFCON.

Jurgen Klopp provided an update on our Egyptian King when he said: “I don’t think Mo is too far off but he will not feature tomorrow and from there we have to go on.

“It’s like with the other two [Nunez and Szoboszlai], like we said it’s touch and go, that situation with Mo will unfortunately be a bit longer but I think next week at any point is possible so he is on the way back definitely but not there yet.”

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp provides injury update on Nunez and Szoboszlai ahead of Forest clash

Missing out against Nottingham Forest will mean that we have only seen our No.11 once in our past 13 games and this number could rise if he sits out against Sparta Praha and Manchester City.

We all hope that the 31-year-old will be back for the Reds soon but this continued absence is certainly worrying.

You can watch Klopp’s Salah update (from 14:18) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment