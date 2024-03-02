(Video) Nuno on ‘amazing’ Origi ahead of first ever game against Liverpool

Divock Origi will always hold cult icon status among Liverpool fans after his crucial role in our success during his time at the club and he’s now set to play against us for the first time.

Speaking ahead of the match, Nuno Espirito Santo said about the forward: “I still haven’t decided who is going to play but I can tell you Divock is improving.

“He has been in and out, some small issues which has been delaying his progress. But in the first half (against Manchester United) he was amazing and for us, he is a solution because he can play right, left side and in the centre. So we need the best version of Divock.”

It doesn’t seem confirmed that our former No.27 will be in the side to face the Reds from the start but you would expect the former Wolves boss would hand him some minutes.

If and when the 28-year-old does come onto the pitch, you can be sure to hear a huge show of love from the travelling Kop for a much-loved player in the Jurgen Klopp era.

You can watch Santo’s comments on Origi (from 3:14) via Nottingham Forest FC on YouTube:

