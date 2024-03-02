(Video) Bobby Clark embarrasses Nott Forest star with cheeky nutmeg; leaves him only one choice

Bobby Clark left Ryan Yates with only one choice after his cheeky nutmeg threatened to take him past the Nottingham Forest star.

The young Liverpool midfielder was unceremoniously shoved to the turf after humbling his opponent on the pitch.

A moment of pure silkiness for the 19-year-old midfielder who has shown bundles of promise in his recent weeks amid our ongoing injury crisis.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of NBC Sports (via @MenInBlazers):

