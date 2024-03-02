(Video) Footage of Danns, Nunez and Diaz at full-time may top everything fans have seen

This Liverpool side is going to take some stopping in this title race.

Darwin Nunez was the man with a point to prove after Nottingham Forest fans’ ill-judged decision to compare the Uruguayan to a ‘s*** Andy Carroll’.

Fast forward deep into extra time and the host’s fanbase were left eating a glutton’s portion of humble pie whilst our No.9 was seen celebrating with Luis Diaz and Jayden Danns at full-time.

They’ll never learn, will they?

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @404NUNEZ: