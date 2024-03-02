(Video) Footage of Danns, Nunez and Diaz at full-time may top everything fans have seen

This Liverpool side is going to take some stopping in this title race.
Darwin Nunez was the man with a point to prove after Nottingham Forest fans’ ill-judged decision to compare the Uruguayan to a ‘s*** Andy Carroll’.
Fast forward deep into extra time and the host’s fanbase were left eating a glutton’s portion of humble pie whilst our No.9 was seen celebrating with Luis Diaz and Jayden Danns at full-time.
They’ll never learn, will they?
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @404NUNEZ:
NUNEZ DIAZ AND DANNS HUGGING AT FULL TIME 🥹🥹♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/1SwSZ4CKe5
— ً (@404NUNEZ) March 2, 2024