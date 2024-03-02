Paul Joyce and Klopp deliver devastating Alisson injury blow; out for longer than first thought

Liverpool fans are becoming used to dealing with bad news and that’s certainly true when it comes to an Alisson Becker injury update we all didn’t need to hear.

Writing for The Times, Paul Joyce reported: ‘Jürgen Klopp has admitted that Alisson’s hamstring injury is so severe that he will miss a large chunk of the rest of the season, but believes Liverpool’s ambitions remain in safe hands with Caoimhin Kelleher in goal.’

It was confirmed that our No.1 hasn’t played his last game under Jurgen Klopp but it does look like we’re going to be without him for a considerable amount of time.

We’ve been without the Brazilian since an injury before the Brentford match saw him sidelined for an indefinite amount of time, with hopes of a cup final return and the post-international break recovery since ended.

It’s important to state how lucky we are though as Caoimhin Kelleher is not only our back-up stopper but a player who has repeatedly proven that he deserves his chance in the limelight at Anfield.

Unfortunately for the Irishman, he plays second fiddle to the best ‘keeper in the world but we’ve seen in recent weeks that the 25-year-old is more than capable of helping bail us out whenever needed.

It seems that our No.62 will continue to guard our goal in the coming weeks and months, which should provide him confidence that he can show everyone how good he truly is and enjoy a run of games.

It’s good that we didn’t sell him in the summer either, meaning there’s some security around this devastating injury blow.

