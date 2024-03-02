(Video) Harvey Elliott wearing Origi’s shirt and carrying young fan, salutes travelling Liverpool supporters

Harvey Elliott is a Liverpool fan and player, with his understanding of the club being evident after every match when he always takes time to recognise those in the stands.

This was on show again as, not only did our No.19 trade his shirt with Divock Origi, he then picked up a young supporter who ran on the pitch and proceeded to celebrate with the travelling Kop.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans sing about winning the league after amazing late Nunez winner against Forest

It was three demonstrations of his love for the Reds in one moment and our No.20 continues to grow in stature, despite his young age and diminutive size.

Each great moment this team gives us just makes you think that it could be a very, very special season.

You can watch Elliott’s celebrations via @asim_lfc on X:

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment