(Video) Wataru Endo’s instant reaction to Darwin Nunez winner will have Liverpool fans swooning

Wataru Endo has only been at Liverpool since August, but his passion for the club was clear for all to see with his instant reaction to Darwin Nunez’s stoppage time winner today.

The Uruguayan – who also came off the bench at the City Ground upon his comeback from a minor injury – scored in the 99th minute to send the travelling Reds into absolute raptures.

The Japanese midfielder was standing on the edge of the penalty area when the 24-year-old nodded the ball past Matz Sels, and his response to the net bulging was to punch the air repeatedly, almost as if he were summoning his teammates to pursue the goalscorer in the ensuing celebrations.

Endo’s reaction encapsulated the sheer jubilation that we all felt in that moment!

You can view Endo’s reaction to the Nunez goal below (from 2:50), via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube: