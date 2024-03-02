(Video) Nuno provides five-man injury update on Nottingham Forest ahead of Liverpool clash

News Team News
Posted by

Liverpool fans are well aware of our current injury issues but Nottingham Forest also have their fair share of concerns.

Speaking with the press, Nuno Espírito Santo’s fitness update was: “Not sure. Let’s see. Some players are in the final part of their recovery. Let’s see.

“Ibrahim [Sangare] is closer, Chris Wood is also closer. Ola [Aina] and Nuno [Tavares], more problems. [Willy] Boly is also in the final days of his recovery.”

READ MORE: Klopp confirms Kelleher talks about summer departure but ‘nonsense’ offers kept ‘keeper at Anfield

It’s safe to say that the Reds are in a much worse position than our opponents and Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to patch together a team for the match.

Whilst we will need every minute on offer for some players, it seems the former Wolves man will already have a good idea on who he will be playing at the City Ground.

You can watch Nuno Espírito Santo’s Nottingham Forest squad update via Nottingham Forest FC on YouTube:

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment

More Stories Nottingham Forest Nuno Espirito Santo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *