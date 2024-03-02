Nottingham Forest fans will feel absolutely sick after reading Klopp’s Nunez comments

We can’t say we didn’t warn you.

Never, ever, EVER, mock Darwin Nunez whilst the game hangs in the balance against this Liverpool side, against this manager.

Or do! Hey, we’re not bothered – the Reds have taken all the points to maintain a four-point gap over Manchester City in the Premier League table.

In quotes relayed on X (formerly Twitter) by Fabrizio Romano, Jurgen Klopp made fans relive the torture of a 99th-minute winner all over again by recalling the home fans’ ill-advised chant deriding the Merseysiders’ No.9.

🔴 Jurgen Klopp on #NFFC fans chant about Darwin Nunez being a ‘sh*t Andy Carroll’: “Honestly, I’d not sing a song like that…”. “I would never try to wind Darwin up!”. pic.twitter.com/fXstHdgKld — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 2, 2024

Darwin Nunez: A flop no longer

Was Darwin Nunez even a flop to begin with?

In his opening season at Liverpool – in a HIGHLY disjointed Liverpool side, we must emphasise – the former Penarol hitman registered 19 goal contributions in 42 games.

In 2023/24, he’s on 25 goal contributions in 38 games.

Sleep on the man the Kop have taken in as one of our own if you feel you most, but you’re a damned fool if you do.

