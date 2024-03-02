(Video) Forest players and staff blame Van Dijk for conceding late winner; should have kicked the ball back

As Liverpool fans were celebrating our late winner at the City Ground, the home team were readying to blame Virgil van Dijk for Darwin Nunez’s last gasp goal.

When the full-time whistle blew, Paul Tierney was surrounded by the Nottingham Forest players and staff which led to Steven Reid being shown a red card.

However, you can also see clear anger towards our captain because it was thought that after the game was stopped for Ibou Konate’s head injury – the Dutchman should have kicked the ball back.

Instead we attacked, won a corner and scored a late goal that claimed all three points and it was obvious that our No.4 is the man who was blamed for this string of events by those from Nottinghamshire.

You can watch the Forest players and staff surround Van Dijk via @SkySportsPL on X:

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis was seen on the pitch following Liverpool's late winner at the City Ground with the coach Steven Reid seeing a post-match Red card 🟥 pic.twitter.com/E3uXi4AMEG — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 2, 2024

