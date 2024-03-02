(Video) Liverpool fans will love Gakpo’s comments on nearly joining Man Utd

Cody Gakpo was a player that was touted with a move to Liverpool long before we signed him but we weren’t the only club, with Manchester United also heavily linked.

Speaking about possibly moving to Old Trafford, the Dutchman said: “I think it was the summer before that I was in contact with the club, I spoke to the manager from them as well – obviously he’s Dutch so I spoke to him as well.

“But at the end it didn’t go through and that’s just it. And then in the winter, Liverpool came and [it was] the best decision for me.”

It’s great to hear our No.18 be so relieved that he avoided an Old Trafford stint under Erik ten Hag, to play for Jurgen Klopp and win trophies at Anfield.

Let’s hope the 24-year-old rubs more salt into the Manchester wounds with a brilliant performance in our upcoming FA Cup clash.

