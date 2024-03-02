(Video) Gakpo outlines what he wants to do to Klopp on final game of ‘ideal’ season

Cody Gakpo has won his first trophy as a Liverpool player and he will be hoping that there’s several more to add to the Carabao Cup, before this campaign comes to an end.

Speaking about his dreams for the season, the Dutchman said: “We just have to stay focused and try to keep winning all of our games and then, that’s the only thing we can do…

“The ideal picture is that we win all the trophies, obviously, and then after the last game, we throw the manager in the air with the trophies in front – that would be nice! And the parade obviously after that, yes!”

It’s an ending we’re all dreaming of and it feels as though we’re going to have to ride this injury storm we’re experiencing at the moment, before seeing what else can be achieved.

Regardless of what else is won though, Jurgen Klopp will be given a heroes welcome on his final Anfield game and in the parade around the city.

