(Video) Joe Allen reflects on Liverpool move; ‘that opportunity to join one of the world’s biggest clubs was fantastic’

Joe Allen was part of a Liverpool team that came so close to putting their name in history but regardless of what happened at Anfield, the midfielder reflects fondly on his time as a Red.

Speaking on Swansea’s YouTube channel, the 33-year-old said: “I was part of a group of players that were brilliant, so it was a great summer and to get that opportunity to join one of the world’s biggest clubs was fantastic.”

READ MORE: (Video) Gakpo outlines what he wants to do to Klopp on final game of ‘ideal’ season

It’s great to hear how genuinely happy the Welshman is with his time on Merseyside and the fact he left a club so close to his heart, meant it was even more special to pull on a red shirt.

Some former players may forget about some stages of their playing career but nobody ever forgets Liverpool FC.

You can watch Allen’s comments on Liverpool (from 18:10) via Swansea City AFC on YouTube:

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment