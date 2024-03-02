‘Intelligent’: Journo blown away by Liverpool youngster who already looks a Premier League player

Full credit has to be given for Vitor Matos and Liverpool’s Academy staff for cultivating an environment that has allowed youngsters like Bobby Clark to thrive.

The 19-year-old was invited to make his full Premier League debut for Jurgen Klopp’s men against Nottingham Forest. It’s fair to say he didn’t disappoint.

ESPN’s Adam Brown was a big fan of the teenager’s performance at the City Ground, labelling his latest outing ‘intelligent’ on X (formerly Twitter).

Intelligent display from Bobby Clark so far. Unlucky with his effort earlier, but hasn't looked out of place at all on his full Premier League debut. #LFC A player that @MattAddison97 has always rated highly! —  Adam Brown (@AdamMNVi) March 2, 2024

Don’t forget this ahead of the summer window

Don’t get us wrong, we’re not suggesting Liverpool will NEVER need to dip into another window again.

That said, the efforts of the likes of Bobby Clark, Jayden Danns and Jarell Quansah, to name a few, as Jurgen Klopp has already suggested, should not be quickly forgotten.

We’ve been blessed this season to witness the rise of a plethora of talented young individuals this season.

If you’re Xabi Alonso watching the current state of the club and the resources available to it, how can you be anything but excited?

