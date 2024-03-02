Journo says Liverpool starter is lacking key trait Jayden Danns can offer right now

Those looking to judge the extent to which Jayden Danns has impressed commentators in recent weeks need look no further than Lewis Steele’s latest tweet.

The Daily Mail journalist popped onto X to share his thoughts on Cody Gakpo and his lack of ‘poacher’s instincts’. Something the young attacker and Darwin Nunez aren’t struggling with.

Luis Diaz fizzes one across the six-yard box but no one is there. Cody Gakpo doesn't have the poacher's instincts of Darwin Nunez or, dare I say it, Jayden Danns — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) March 2, 2024

It’s quite the praise for the teenage sensation who set tongues wagging with his double goalscoring cameo against Southampton in the FA Cup.

The No.76 is available on the bench at the City Ground, should Jurgen Klopp desire a change of pace up top.

In defence of Gakpo…

To be completely fair to our Dutch forward, you know what you’re getting from him on the pitch – and it probably isn’t ever going to be as many goals as the likes of a Nunez or Mo Salah.

That said, he’s hardly been a dud up top, registering 16 goal contributions (11 goals and five assists) in 38 games (across all competitions).

On a per-minute basis, we’re looking at a goal or assist every 129.75 minutes.

The good news is that Liverpool tend to be more lethal after the half-time break. So perhaps we shouldn’t be calling for a substitution just yet…

