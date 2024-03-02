(Video) Caoimhin Kelleher dons his Superman cape again with heroic save to deny Elanga

Caoimhin Kelleher has been given the unenviable task of trying to fill the enormous void left by Alisson Becker’s injury absence, but he’s making it look remarkably easy.

The 25-year-old was arguably Liverpool’s best player in the Carabao Cup final last weekend and has pulled off big saves in recent outings.

He was at it again this afternoon, getting out quickly to deny Anthony Elanga after the Nottingham Forest attacker was played through one-on-one.

The Sweden international would probably have been flagged offside had he gone on to score, but Kelleher wasn’t to know that, instead timing his approach perfectly to ensure that the officials didn’t have a big decision to make.

The Irishman has been donning his proverbial Superman cape for Liverpool yet again today!

