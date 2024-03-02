Jurgen Klopp was left ‘absolutely furious’ at one moment during 2nd half of Forest v Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp was left ‘absolutely furious’ at one stage during the second half of Liverpool’s Premier League clash at Nottingham Forest this afternoon.

A passage of play in the 74th minute saw Alexis Mac Allister bundled over with no foul given, immediately before Paul Tierney awarded a free kick to the home side for minimal contact by Conor Bradley on Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The German didn’t take kindly to the official’s decision and duly vented his ire, which saw the recipient march over to the touchline to lecture the 56-year-old.

Liverpool Echo journalist Paul Gorst has been providing updates on the match via X, and he noted of that moment: “Jurgen Klopp is absolutely furious with Paul Tierney for awarding Forest a free-kick near his technical area. Gets a talking-to as that age-old feud is renewed.”

Jurgen Klopp is absolutely furious with Paul Tierney for awarding Forest a free-kick near his technical area. Gets a talking-to as that age-old feud is renewed. https://t.co/TLGjPqrUQ2 — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) March 2, 2024

READ MORE: ‘Fantastic’ – BBC pundit applauds Liverpool ace for what he did in 22nd minute v Nott’m Forest

READ MORE: (Video) Caoimhin Kelleher dons his Superman cape again with heroic save to deny Elanga

As every Liverpool fan will know, there’s quite the bit of history between Klopp and Tierney, and there appears to be no love lost between them today either.

The Reds boss couldn’t be blamed for feeling aggrieved over the very soft free kick which was given against Bradley on Hudson-Odoi, although we suspect there was plenty of pent-up frustration from his team’s vain pursuit of the opening goal at the City Ground.

It’s natural for managers to let rip at referees when they feel hard done by, although the German was walking a disciplinary tightrope coming into the game, finding himself one yellow card away from being suspended for next Sunday’s crucial showdown against Manchester City.

Liverpool fans mightn’t be admirers of Tierney, to say the least, but in truth the visitors have been nowhere near their best this afternoon. Perhaps the glut of injuries and the relentless fixture schedule are starting to catch up with us.

EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Klopp’s successor in the Portuguese league? FSG must learn from one summer transfer and much more!