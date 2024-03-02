‘This win is up there’ – Klopp compares Liverpool’s dramatic victory to famous Reds win from 2019

Jurgen Klopp has drawn comparisons between Liverpool’s last-gasp win at Nottingham Forest today and an equally dramatic victory from our title-winning season in 2019/20.

The Reds remain on course to regain the crown they won four years ago after Darwin Nunez struck in the 99th minute at the City Ground this afternoon to open a four-point lead at the top of the table overnight.

Speaking to the media after the match, the manager said that it reminded him of the 2-1 win away to Aston Villa in November 2019, when we were 1-0 down in the 86th minute before a remarkable late turnaround.

Klopp beamed (via Paul Gorst on X): “If you asked me 12 days ago if it was possible to win all four [games in that period], I would’ve said no. This win is up there, we only have 63 [points] because we won others but today it was Villa-like [2019], when Robbo and Mane scored.”

In any title-winning season, fans will point to specific moments when they sensed that they were watching potential champions. The dramatic win at Villa Park in 2019/20 had that vibe, and without getting too far ahead of ourselves, so did the events at the City Ground this afternoon.

It’s one of those victories which feels especially sweet when it’s your team who pull it off, and sickening to the stomach when we see our rivals winning in such a manner.

Liverpool have shown incredible resilience on so many occasions this term, particularly over the past couple of weeks.

From the second half revival against Luton to the never-say-die Carabao Cup final, and the teenager-inspired elimination of Southampton from the FA Cup to the late, late show in Nottingham today, it feels as if no hurdle is too tall for the Reds to overcome right now.

Champions don’t thrash teams every week. There’ll be occasions where they simply need to find a way to win, even when all the chips seem stacked against them. That quality has been evidenced time and time again by Klopp’s defiant heroes in recent weeks and months.

