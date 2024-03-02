(Images) What happened to Konate & Danns amid Forest furore should shock fans more than goal controversy

Before we begin an unnecessary witchhunt against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, it’s important to bear in mind a few other facts about the officiating that took place.

As James Pearce rightly noted on the contentious decision itself: “So much happened after [Caoimhin] Kelleher restarted the game and before the goal.”

Those suggesting that Paul Tierney – for goodness sake, actually repeat the referee’s name out loud five times – was tilted towards the Reds might need to give their head a good old wobble.

We’re talking about the same official Klopp has expressed concern about for quite some time now. The very sight of the 43-year-old’s name on our fixtures sets hairs on end.

The decisions that didn’t go Liverpool’s way

The failure to penalise a high boot on Ibrahima Konate, for one, is pretty poor on its own. Remember the failure to penalise Danilo after dragging down Jayden Danns in the Forest box?

If anything, Nottingham Forest got off lightly with the officiating at the City Ground.

You can catch the image and clip below, courtesy of James Pearce’s X account and LFCTV:

Forest should be more angry with Hudson-Odoi/Awoniyi for trying to dribble the ball out of their own box just before Mac Allister’s cross.

