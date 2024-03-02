Liverpool could reach remarkable milestone under Klopp if one thing happens v Forest today

Liverpool could potentially reach a significant milestone of Jurgen Klopp’s reign against Nottingham Forest this afternoon.

The Reds have enjoyed plenty of high-scoring victories under the 56-year-old, and another today would see them cross a notable threshold.

As Paul Gorst pointed out in the Liverpool Echo’s live matchday blog (14:37), all five senior attackers have hit double figures for goals this season, and if the visitors score three or more at the City Ground today, they’ll reach 1,000 during the German’s eight-and-a-half year reign.

READ MORE: Nunez on the bench, Clark gets another start – Confirmed Liverpool team news v Nott’m Forest

READ MORE: ‘Slightly surprised’, ‘Keep them guessing’ – Journalists react to Liverpool team news v Forest

Forest away has the makings of a real banana skin – we haven’t won away to them since 1984 (lfchistory.net) – but it’s not unthinkable that Liverpool could reach the 1,000-goal mark under Klopp today.

We’ve found the net 24 times in just seven Premier League games since the turn of the year, with three or more in each of the six top-flight matches that we’ve won in that time, while Nuno Espirito Santo’s team have kept just one clean sheet in their last 15 league outings (Transfermarkt).

This fixture is the 473rd in charge of the Reds for the 56-year-old, which shows a healthy average of just over two per match under the German.

A win scoring three would provide a nice embellishment to the core task of securing victory, although winning by any means and scoreline necessary is all that truly matters.

EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Klopp’s successor in the Portuguese league? FSG must learn from one summer transfer and much more!