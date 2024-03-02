(Video) Liverpool fans in away end were screaming themselves hoarse at Nunez’s last-gasp winner

To put it mildly, Darwin Nunez sparked utter pandemonium among the travelling Liverpool fans when he scored a 99th-minute winner away to Nottingham Forest this afternoon.

It looked for all the world as if it’d be another frustrating trip to the City Ground for Jurgen Klopp’s side, but the Uruguayan marked his comeback from injury in the perfect fashion, steering a header past Matz Sels in the ninth minute of stoppage time.

As you’d expect, the supporters in the away end went absolutely berserk, with many screaming themselves hoarse in jubilation and leaping around with abandon.

Ask any Liverpool fan today and they’ll tell you that there are few (if any) better feelings in football than a last-gasp winner, especially at this stage of the season when we’re involved in a tightly contested title race.

You can view the travelling Reds’ celebrations of Nunez’s winner below, via @asim_lfc on X (formerly Twitter):