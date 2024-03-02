(Video) Liverpool fans continued their celebrations outside the City Ground after Nunez heroics

Many of the Liverpool fans who travelled to the City Ground today continued their celebrations outside the stadium, following Darwin Nunez’s dramatic 99th-minute winner.

The visitors looked poised to drop two costly points in the Premier League title race until the Uruguayan striker, who’d been brought on as a substitute upon his return from injury, found a way past Matz Sels, sparking scenes of pandemonium in the away end.

The celebrations weren’t left at the exits, either, as plenty of the travelling Reds broke into a gleeful rendition of Allez Allez Allez once they were outside the venue.

If Liverpool do go on to become champions at the end of the season, you can be sure that the afternoon of Saturday 2 March will be recalled as one of the highlights of the campaign.

