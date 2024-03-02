(Video) Liverpool fans sing about winning the league after amazing late Nunez winner against Forest

Liverpool fans would have been doubting our title credentials as the game entered a 99th minute at 0-0 against Nottingham Forest but full belief has been brought back to the club, thanks to Darwin Nunez’s goal.

This was shown after the full-time whistle, as the travelling Kop were captured singing: “Just like a team that’s gonna win the Football League, we shall not be moved!”

This was the same song that was sung against Manchester United in 2020, when we all started to believe it could be the season we won the Premier League for the first time.

Now, after watching our injury ravaged side continue to defy the odds, it seems that we have been turned from doubters to believers once again.

You can watch the Liverpool fans singing via @_Dan_Austin on X:

Doubters to Believers #LFC 🎵 Just like a team that's gonna win the Football League, we shall not be moved! 🎵pic.twitter.com/j7yXT8kFSM — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 2, 2024

