Insane: Liverpool’s 50-touch pass master was a defensive colossus v Nott Forest in first-half

Liverpool have yet to open the scoring at the City Ground, but the good news is that neither have Nottingham Forest.

The Reds owe that reality in large part to the defensive efforts of Frenchman Ibrahima Konate in the first-half of action.

Stats originating from Sofascore have truly showcased the former RB Leipzig star’s world-class quality.

Ibou Konate has been defensively imperious vs Nottingham Forest 🧱 #LFC 🔴50 touches

🔴93% pass completion (39/42)

🔴2/4 long balls completed

🔴4/4 ground duels won

🔴1/1 aerial duel won

🔴3 tackles

🔴2 clearances

🔴1 interception pic.twitter.com/SjR2hd6HVn — Farrell Keeling (@farrellkeeling) March 2, 2024

No Alisson? No problem!

There was some pretty hefty criticism for Virgil van Dijk and Co. last term, with many seeming to forget about the increased pressure on the Dutchman amid a near total lack of protection from the midfield.

With Alisson Becker set to be unavailable for an extended period of time, you could understand concerns rising ahead of key meeting with Manchester City this month.

We need not necessarily fear given Caoimhin Kelleher’s form of late.

Even less so when you consider the quality of Konate and our No.4 ahead of the Irishman.

